Pune to add 12 more Covid-19 vaccination centres; over 2.05 lakh injected till now

The PMC had begun the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at eight centres, as per the direction of the Union government. The number of such centres has now been increased to 29 across the city. (PTI File)

With a steady rise in the number of people queuing up to injected with the Covid-19 vaccines, 41 more private hospitals in Pune circle are being enlisted to serve as vaccination centres.

The state government has received the authorisation from the Centre for these new vaccination centres, health officials said. The recommendation for enlisting these new centres was made by the state government after an assessment of the facilities including adequate space for vaccinations, cold storage arrangements, availability of support staff, and the ability to handle emergencies in case of an adverse event.

Pune circle includes the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur. Officials said 12 of these new centres would be in Pune district. These include KEM Hospital, MIMER Hospital, Poona Hospital and Research Centre and Jupiter Lifeline Hospital. With the addition of these 12, Pune now has almost 80 centres where vaccines are being injected.

So far, more than 2.05 lakh people have been given the vaccine in Pune district.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.