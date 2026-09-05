Pune’s timeless love for Bun Maska and Chai

Written by Kalyani Lad

Pune’s relation with bun maska and chai is timeless, and exploring new places along with few who have mastered the art of the perfect buttery bun for over decades now.

Here are five must-visit spots:

One of Pune’s most underrated Irani-inspired cafes, Maskawala & Co. in Kothrud is cozy, bright and thoroughly Instagrammable with classic posters and warm lighting. Reviewers love its BIG bun maska – soft, fresh, loaded with maska and the warm, friendly service. Beyond bun maska, don’t miss their caramel custard, cheese omelettes. Everything is served fresh and it’s a pocket-friendly Irani spot that actually delivers on taste.

Naresh Pawar, a regular said, “One of the best places for breakfast in Kothrud. It has fantastic ambience. We ordered tea, bun pav, and a chicken omelette, and everything tasted fantastic. The prices are on the higher side, but the quantity justifies the cost.”

City Bakery, Camp

Three generations and over 100 years of baking history. Located at MG Road, this heritage bakery is famous for its Buns. As they don’t have a seating area people generally prefer take always. With addition to Bun Muska – walnut pie, Nut biscuits and Chicken Puffs are something people dearly enjoy. Everything is made in-house with age-old secret recipes and baked in a traditional way. It’s supervised personally by owner Salamat and his family. People order from outside India and stop by just for the nostalgic touch.

Salamat, bakery owner says “From Grandfather to my Father and now to me , it’s been a long journey this place has witnessed so many happy moments, people stop by to buy something or simply for a good laughter”.

Appa Filter Coffee, Nal stop

A South Indian twist to the bun maska story. Right near the SNDT metro station, Appa Filter Coffee is known for its rich, creamy Coffee flavoured Chai and Muska and inviting aroma. This budget-friendly, cozy spot is perfect for those who want their bun maska with a strong Indian Masala chai. Good taste , quick service and pure veg snack options make it a student favourite.

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Ishwari , S Y MA SNDT student “I am regular here , kitchen is open so there’s no question regarding hygiene also it’s decent priced so quite affordable for college students like us”

Cafe Yazdan

Cafe Yazdan is an icon since 1964. With its rustic old-world charm, vintage marble-top tables, tiled floors and Irani chairs, it’s a time-warp. Buns are outsourced from Persian Bakery and broons from Imperial Bakery, but everything else is made in-house. Highly celebrated for Irani Kadak Chai, Brun Maska and Bun Muska and Parsi Akaru, it’s still the cheapest, most authentic Irani breakfast in Camp.

Shapoor Irani, owner says “People visit our place as Second Home , we have regulars who stop by everyday on there way to office , we have started our branch in NIBM recently as well”

Prasad Malai Chai

Prasad Malai Chaha, located near the Khed-Shivapur Toll Plaza on the Pune-Satara Highway, has grown from a small roadside tea stall into Pune’s most beloved highway tea spot.

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Famous for its exceptionally rich, thick and creamy Malai Tea, the shop has become a mandatory pitstop for travellers, Families, late-night riders and food vloggers navigating out of Pune. Open 24 hours, Seven days a week, the bustling open-air setup with its striped awning and casual outdoor seating sees its biggest crowds late at night and during early morning weekend drives, with live music adding to the vibe on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Samrudhhi Patil “Sometimes me and my friends come here at night , I like the coconut cake they serve here. We drive almost twenty five kilometres to come here, it’s little outside the city but at the same time right near Highway so it’s quite safe.”