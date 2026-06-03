How Pune IT firm duped nearly 700 techies before vanishing

Hundreds of job seekers from across the state were left stranded in Pune after a polished software startup abruptly shut down its operations, leaving unpaid bills and bounced cheques.

Written by: Shubham Kurale, Manoj Dattatrye More
6 min readPuneJun 3, 2026 11:22 PM IST
The notice taped to the office door, dated April 20, was from the property owner. It cited non-payment of rent since March, unpaid maintenance charges, and unpaid electricity bills. (Photo by special arrangement)The notice taped to the office door, dated April 20, was from the property owner. It cited non-payment of rent since March, unpaid maintenance charges, and unpaid electricity bills. (Photo by special arrangement)
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The office looked like a prospering tech start-up in a gleaming complex in Hinjewadi Phase 2 in Pune. A dedicated HR team, a training department, and polished offer letters with the company letterhead. A wall of colourful product logos that promised an ambitious ecosystem of apps, from a news platform to a dairy delivery service to a taxi-hailing app.

For hundreds of young engineering graduates from across Maharashtra, like from Nashik, Yavatmal, Jalgaon, and also from Pune’s most reputed colleges, ThynkTech India OPC Pvt Ltd seemed exactly like the break they had been waiting for until it wasn’t.

On April 22, when IT employees and interns arrived at the office, they were shocked to find the doors sealed. Taped to the glass entrance was a notice from the property owner, demanding payment of unpaid rent, maintenance charges, and electricity bills. The CEO, Harshal Thakre, was unreachable.

Dream that was sold

ThynkTech India was registered in Noida but operated a divisional branch out of Hinjewadi, Pune. It launched around April 2025 and quickly established a presence on college campuses, conducting placement drives at well-known institutions, some even affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), including AISSMS, Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering (Lavale), D Y Patil University, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, and ISBM College of Engineering, among others. That campus presence gave the company credibility.

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“We thought that if reputed colleges are allowing ThynkTech for campus placements, they must have done a background check,” said one intern, a 25-year-old electronics engineering graduate from Nashik who spoke to The Indian Express. “So we believed it was a genuine company.”

The company recruited for multiple technical profiles like Full Stack Developers, AI-ML Developers, Backend Developers (Spring Boot), Python Developers, Software Testers, and Flutter Developers. Candidates who cleared the interview received an offer letter for the role of ‘Associate Software Engineer and Internship Training’.

The letter promised a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 during the advanced training period and a confirmed job with a salary of Rs 5.5 lakh per annum upon successful completion. There was one more condition: pay a security deposit of Rs 15,000 before receiving the offer letter. In return, they would be given a laptop.

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“The interview was conducted either offline at their office or online. They had four offices in the same complex, an HR team, a training team; everything looked legitimate,” the intern recalls. “And they were giving Dell laptops. That removed any doubt I had.”

“The first month of advanced training was not productive at all,” the intern said. “We would come to the office and just sit listening to instructions. One week passed doing nothing; the next week we practiced some basic software tasks. We were asked to complete one technology stack in about ten days, but it didn’t feel like real work.”

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In March 2026, a major red flag appeared. “They told us there was an issue with the third-party agency that had supplied the laptops, and that we needed to return ours by the end of March,” the intern said. “They promised new ones in two to three days. Around 70 to 80 per cent of us returned our laptops. We never got them back.”

“Everybody panicked,” the intern said. “We rushed to the office, only to find it was sealed. The rent notice was on the door.”

Sealed doors, bounced cheques

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The notice taped to the office door, dated April 20, was from the property owner. It cited non-payment of rent since March, unpaid maintenance charges, and unpaid electricity bills. The company’s entry was barred until dues were cleared.

The permanent staff, HR heads, and training heads were themselves in the dark. They had not received salaries since January. Around 30 interns formally complained to Hinjewadi Police Station and the Labour Commissioner’s office.

Thakre resurfaced briefly at the Zoom meeting. He held an online meeting and assured all dues, including security deposits, would be cleared by cheque between April 27 and May 5. However, the cheques bounced. Thakre then stopped answering calls entirely.

Hinjewadi police registered a case under Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Thakare, ThynkTech’s training and development head, and its HR head. On Tuesday, police detained Thakare from Nashik.

‘We have no safety net’

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For many of the affected interns, the loss is not merely financial. Several had travelled to Pune from smaller towns of the state drawn by the dream of landing an IT job in the city that markets itself as the state’s ‘Silicon Valley’.

“Several youngsters from humble backgrounds and sole breadwinners in their families had joined, hoping to start a career,” the intern says. “Now they are left with a traumatising experience, not just interns, but senior employees too.” The total count stands at nearly 700 people rendered jobless without notice.

“We were promised course completion certificates. Those never came either,” he says. “Now I am worried: if I mention ThynkTech on my resume, will any company even consider me? The brief experience here cannot be counted, and we are left with nothing.”

For now, he is surviving on savings from a previous job, spending his days visiting companies and searching for new opportunities.

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“Our demand is that strict action must be taken against the wrongdoers, and all pending payments must be cleared immediately,” the intern said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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