Pune: Thunderstorm with light rain likely during afternoon hours today

Children seen playing volley ball game at riverside amidst cloudy and overcast sky conditions which dominated city weather.( Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The sharp rise in day temperatures noted in the last few days could give way to thunderstorm activities towards the afternoon or evening hours, the India Meteorological Department has said.

Following the thunderstorm lasting for a brief period on Monday evening, rainfall recorded at Shivajinagar was 10mm and at Lohegaon was 0.5mm. The MET department has forecasted similar light intensity rain on Tuesday, when the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal.

The forecast temperatures for the day are 33 degrees and 22 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 06, 2021

Pune city AQI – 48 – Satisfactory

