Pune: Thunderstorm likely to continue today

Pune and its neighbouring areas experienced severe thunderstorm and lightning on Monday night, with the city recording 55.9 mm rainfall between midnight and 1.30 am on Tuesday.

Advertising

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, similar rain is expected on Wednesday. The IMD also said that rain will cease after September 27.

Rising temperature and soaring moisture levels during the day gave way for convective activities towards the night, which led to heavy showers, accompanied by prolonged lightning, officials at IMD said.

On Tuesday, moisture levels recorded in Pune touched 97 per cent, which is normally experienced in coastal cities. “Clear sky conditions observed intermittently had caused a rise in temperature during the day,” an IMD official said. “The heating led to convective rain over Pune and adjoining areas.”

Advertising

The rain is also back due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation that had formed over the Bay of Bengal, which has since moved onto the land.

“This system lay over south Andhra Pradesh and will progress onto Maharashtra. Besides, there is a trough running between this system and Vidarbha,” the official added. “Collectively, these two systems are likely to keep the monsoon active till the end of this week over Maharashtra.”