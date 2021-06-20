Pune: Through Project Care, trust to extend financial aid to children who lost parents to Covid-19

The immediate caretakers of the child will be provided with financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month for the next six months, along with systemic support and access to counseling services. (Express Photo)

To help children who have lost one or both parents to coronavirus infection, Pune-based Tarachand Ramnath Seva Trust has launched Project Care.

Conceptualised by TBL Consultancy Services and Save the Children India, the initiative will provide immediate financial support and access to mental health services to poor and needy children in PMC limits.

Working with the Child Welfare Committee, various agencies and on-ground partners, the initiative will not only support children who have already been identified as in need for help, but it will also help find children facing a similar plight.

The immediate caretakers of the child will be provided with financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month for the next six months, along with systemic support and access to counseling services.

Ratan Rathi, trustee of Tarachand Ramnath Seva Trust, said the trust is also working on creating a safety net for these children, so that if a calamity were to strike again, the children would have social security in place.

“Under the initiative, relatives of poor children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19 can seek help for the child by calling Save the Children India at 8308992222, ” appealed Rathi.