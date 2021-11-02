Pune: Three-year-old killed, parents injured as bike gets hit by car

A three-year-old boy was killed and his parents injured after the bike they were riding was hit by a car in Undri area.

The incident took place on Saturday evening around 7.30pm when Mosin Mujavar (38) was riding the bike and his wife Reshma and son Zaid (6) were riding pillion. Mujavar’s daughter and a relative were on another bike; the family was headed to meet a relative.

At a turn near Laxmanrao Takle Chowk, Mujavar’s bike was hit by a car, police said, adding the trio fell down on impact. Zaid was crushed under the rear wheel of the car while Reshma sustained injuries, they added. Mujavar was dragged by the car for a distance, police said.

Officials said that the car driver took the injured to a hospital where Zaid succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

On Sunday, based on Mujavar’s complaint, police booked the driver of the car on charges of negligent and rash driving, and causing death due to negligence. Police said that the car driver has been identified.

Man killed as bike rams into stationary car

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man identified as Asheem Kumar Sikandar, a resident of NDA Road in Kopre, was killed after the bike he was riding rammed into a stationary car on the service road near Swaminarayan Mandir on Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.