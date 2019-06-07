Three-year-old dies after falling into water tank of building, builder booked

A three-year-old boy died after he fell into the water tank of an under-construction building at Bhilarewadi in Katraj in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Samar Sultan Shaikh, a resident of Bhilarewadi. His father, Sultan Shaikh (28), lodged the FIR in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Police have booked the builder on charges of negligence under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the building where the incident took place is located close to the deceased boy’s residence. While playing near his residence, the boy reached the ground floor of the building. There was no lid over the water tank at the spot and the boy fell into the tank and died.

Assistant Police Inspector S R Chiwadshetty said, “Primary investigation has revealed that the building were the incident took place is unauthorised as the builder was not able to produce the documents pertaining to various permissions required for construction. Further investigation is on.”

Police said that the father of the boy works at a local shop. When the boy went missing, his family started searching for him. A family member found out that the boy had fallen into the water tank and informed his parents.