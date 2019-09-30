Pune: Three teenagers drown in river while swimming

Three teenage boys who had gone for a swim in a river in Ambegaon taluka of Pune, were feared drowned on Sunday afternoon. While the police, local villagers had launched the search operation, on Sunday evening, the National Disaster Response Force was also called in by officials.

According to Manchar police, the incident took place sometime after 2 pm when the three boys — Vaibhav Chintaman Vavhal (16), Pranay Rajendra Vavhal (15) and Shreyas Sudhir Vavhal (15) — had gone for a swim in Ghod river at Shingve Pargaon village in Ambegaon taluka.

Station Duty Officer at Manchar police station said, “Around 6 pm, the police station was given information about the three boys missing in Ghod river. As per the information given by local villagers, the three had entered the river at a point where the water is deep. The three could not be seen after a while following which the local villagers informed the police station.”

A team from Manchar police station rushed to the spot and launched a search operation downstream along with the local villagers. Later in the evening, the NDRF was also called in for the search operation. ENS