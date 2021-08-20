Pune: Three service chiefs, NDA coursemates, come together at alma mater

The three chiefs of Indian Armed Forces, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane — who are coursemates from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) located at Khadakwasla in Pune — came together at their alma mater on Thursday and Friday.

Sources told The Indian Express that the three service chiefs came to the NDA on Thursday and Friday. Their coming together holds significance as Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria — who has also held the position of the Commandant of the NDA in the past — is slated to superannuate by the end of September.

The chiefs have come together at the academy just days after the Supreme Court, in an interim order, allowed women to appear for the entrance exam of the NDA, which is the premier tri-services training institute of India.

While no details of the meetings or other engagements of the three service chiefs at the NDA were available immediately, sources said they will be holding an interaction with some Armed Forces veterans at a defence establishment in Pune on Saturday.

On Monday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Pune, where he will preside over functions at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technologies (DIAT) and the Army Sports Institute. Singh is slated to be accompanied by Army Chief General MM Naravane during the visit.