Pune: Three of family killed as car rams into sugarcane truck

Three persons of a family in Pune district’s Baramati were killed and one more was injured after their car rammed into a sugarcane-laden trailer on the Pune-Baramati Road late on Tuesday night.

The police have identified the deceased as Ashwini Shrenik Bhandari (48), Milind Shrenik Bhandari (24) and Kavita Uday Shah (62). The injured person has been identified as Bindiya Sunil Bhandari (40). Officials said the family belongs to Baramati town where they own a jewellery business.

Pune Rural police said the accident took place when the family was returning to Baramati after attending a programme in Pune. Their car rammed into the trailer carrying sugarcane from behind at Tardoli village around 10.30 pm, 80 km from Pune city. Following the accident, the passengers were taken to a local hospital where three of them were pronounced dead.