Pune: Three of a family injured in cylinder blast, 6-month-old girl critical

Three persons of a family, including a six-month-old girl, were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Kharadi area of Pune on Monday morning.

The baby is said to be in a critical condition.

Police have identified the injured as Shankar Bhavale (28), his wife Asha (26) and their daughter Swarali. The cylinder exploded when Asha tried to ignite the gas burner.

According to the Pune fire brigade, the incident took place between 7.45 am and 8 am in Sambhaji Nagar.

Fire Officer Subhash Jadhav said, “Prima facie, it looks like an explosion due to gas leakage. The family had moved to Pune from Nanded recently and had got the gas connection only yesterday. The cylinder might have been faulty and leaking for a while. It exploded when Asha Bhavale tried to ignite the burner to heat water. Due to the explosion, a lot of newly bought objects were destroyed and the tin roof of the room was blown away.”

Jadhav said while all three are injured, the baby has sustained the most injuries, with 60 per cent burns.

Fire brigade officials said Shankar works at a construction site in Kharadi.

