Pune: Three minor siblings drown in pit filled with rainwater

Three minor siblings drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on a farm in Ambethan village under Pune district Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Kishor Das, 8, and his siblings Rakesh, 5, and Shweta, 4. The family of the deceased children stays next to the farm where the accident happened.

Inspector Dnyaneshwar Sabale, the in-charge of Mahalunge police station, said: “The farmers had dug up a pit to dump gravel and murrum soil. Water accumulated in the pit after incessant rain in the area. Preliminary probe suggests that the siblings were playing on the farm in the morning. A local resident saw their clothes near the pit and got suspicious. It later came to light that they had drowned.”

Sabale added, “We have appealed to farmers in the area to fill up pits with soil and other solid materials, if these pits accumulate water. If filling up or covering is not possible, they should set up fences around these pits.”