Pune: Three minor boys held for ‘stealing vehicles for fun’

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has detained three minor boys for allegedly stealing vehicles for fun.

The boys were nabbed after they were found “moving suspiciously” on a two-wheeler in Chinchwad area. When cops asked them to show papers related to the two-wheeler, they failed to produce any.

Initial investigation has revealed that the two-wheeler recovered from the possession of the three boys was stolen from a spot near the Empire Estate bridge.

The minor boys were committing “vehicle thefts for fun” from different parts of Pimpri- Chinchwad, said police. Police have recovered nine stolen vehicles including three auto- rickshaws and six motorcycles, worth Rs 3.5 lakh in total, from them.

