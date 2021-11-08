scorecardresearch
Monday, November 08, 2021
Pune: Three men go on rampage, break glasses of nine vehicles in Chinchwad

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 8, 2021 10:10:05 am
A group of three unidentified persons went on a rampage and damaged nine vehicles, including five mini buses at Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad, on Saturday night.

Hanumant Kasbe (42), a resident of Walhekarwadi, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Chinchwad police station Sunday.

As per a press release issued Monday, around 10 pm Saturday, Kasbe saw three persons breaking glasses of vehicles parked at a public place on the Spine Road in Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad.

Kasbe’s vehicle was also at the spot. When he tried to stop the miscreants, they allegedly attacked him and robbed Rs 800 from him. Further, they allegedly broke the glass of Kasbe’s four-wheeler.

Police said the three persons broke the glass of nine vehicles and then escaped. Police have booked the unidentified persons under Sections 392, 427, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

