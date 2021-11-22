Pune: Three killed in two separate road accidents

Three people were killed in two separate accidents in the Talegaon Dabhade and Chakan areas of Pune within eight hours on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The deceased include two cousins travelling on a bike and a pedestrian.

In the first accident, 42-year-old Rameshwar Narayan Bhosle of Mangalwedha in Solapur was hit by a speeding private bus on Pune Nashik Highway near Chakan around 7.30 pm. The driver of the bus, identified as Manol Chandbhai Shaikh, who himself sustained injuries in the accident, rushed Bhosle to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Assistant inspector Prakash Rathod said: “The driver made attempts to avoid hitting the man and in that attempt hit the divider. But Bhosle sustained severe injuries and died later. We have placed the driver under arrest.”

In the second accident — a case of hit and run — two persons riding a bike were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Somatne Phata near Talegaon Dabhade on Old Pune Mumbai Highway around 1 am on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Akash Ashok Kamble (30) and his cousin Rohit Sanjay Ovhal (31).

Sub-inspector Aniket Hiwarkar said: “We are looking at footage from various security cameras installed in the vicinity to identify the vehicle and the driver.”