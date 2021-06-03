Pune: Three killed in bike accident near Kiwale

An FIR has been registered in the case.

Three people, including a minor, were killed late Tuesday after their motorcycle brushed against another two-wheeler, skidded and hit a rock along the Lonavala-Pune road. Two persons riding the other bike also sustained injuries.

A First Information Report in the case was registered at Dehu Road police station on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Mahadu Kejagikar (29), Mangesh Kundgir (17) and Sunil Karre (22), all residents of Gangakhed taluka of Parbhani district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. They were looking for employment as construction workers.

An officer from Dehu Road police station said that the deceased had moved to Pune from their village in Parbhani district a few months ago in search of work.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

On Tuesday, they had gone to Lonavala to find work at construction sites and were returning to their place in Pune around 10 pm. While near Kiwale, their bike brushed with another two-wheeler and both riders lost balance. The bike with three people skidded on the road for at least 15 feet and hit a rock by the roadside.

All three sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

The two persons riding the other bike, identified as Irayya Swami and Shankarayya Swami, sustained minor injuries.