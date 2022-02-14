Pune: Three-day virtual meet to discuss research in anaemia during pregnancy, childhood

Pune’s KEM Hospital Research Centre and PRERNA (Platform for research excellence related to national aims) will conduct an online science meeting on anaemia during pregnancy and childhood from February 14 to 16, 2022. Anaemia is a major public health issue globally and in India despite numerous health programmes organised across the country over decades.

The meeting aims to identify and prioritise research areas in iron deficiency anaemia during pregnancy and childhood and to develop research proposals on the same in collaboration with national and international partners. It will have presentations and discussions on various topics related to the subject by national and international experts.

Dr Angela de Silva, from the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for South-East Asia, will speak on the ‘Impact of iron deficiency during pregnancy and childhood – low to middle-income countries’, while Prof Molly Jacob from CMC, Vellore, will address the topic of challenges in the diagnosis of true iron deficiency.

There will be group activities to identify and prioritise research questions in the Indian context followed by an expert review. Scientists, clinicians and public health professionals can participate in the online meeting.

PRERNA is a consortium of three research institutes – Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore; KEM Hospital Research Centre, Pune; and Centre for Health Research and Development-Society for Applied Studies, New Delhi (CHRD-SAS). The initiative is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with two key objectives (i) to train promising young investigators to develop as independent researchers and (ii) to conduct and promote innovative, impactful collaborative research in maternal and child health, relevant to the country and globally.

PRERNA has been organizing science meetings and workshops that benefit young scientists working in the area of maternal and child health.