Pune: Three-day complete shutdown in areas under 10 police stations

The Pune Police Tuesday ordered a three-day complete shutdown, beginning May 1, in areas under 10 police stations that are coronavirus (Covid-19) hotspots. For the three days, only the sale of medicines and time-restricted sale of milk will be allowed in these places.

The rest of the city will remain under conditional curfew till May 3, as announced earlier.

Pune city police had extended the curfew till May 3 on April 27. In that order, a uniform four-hour relaxation window was given to procure essential items across the city, including in the hotspot areas.

On Thursday, the order issued by Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve imposed stricter restrictions in areas under 10 police stations, from 6 am on May 1 till the midnight of May 3. Officials said the step was being taken in these places considering the worrying level of the spread of the infection, and thei dense population.

While sale of medicines is allowed normally in these areas, sale of milk over the counter will be allowed only between 10 and 12 noon. Home delivery of milk is allowed between 6 am and 10 am. No home delivery services are allowed.

These areas are:

Full jurisdictions of Samarth, Khadak and Faraskhana police station.

Areas under Swargate police station: Gultekdi, Maharshinagar Slum, Dias Plot, Indiranagar and Khadda Slum.

Areas under Lashkar police station: New Modikhana, Poona College Road, Areas near Modikhana Qureshi Masjid, Bhimpura Lane, Babajan Dargah and Quarter Gate Road, Shivaji Market, Shitladevi Mandir Road.

Tadiwala Road under Bundgarden police station.

Taljai Vasahat and Balajinagar under Sahakarnagar police station.

Parvati Darshan area under Dattawadi police station.

Laxminagar, Gadital and Chitra Chowk area under Yerawada police station.

Patil Estate Slum and Irani Vasti Patkar Plot under Khadki police station.

