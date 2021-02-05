Pune: Three-day Armed Forces Medical Research meet concludes

The AFMRC’s 59th Annual Meeting took place on February 4 and 5. Total 151 new research projects were discussed at the meet. (File)

The 69th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference and the 59th Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) Meeting, organised by Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, concluded on Friday.

For the first time, sessions were conducted online and the conference reached out to a wider audience from across the country.

The three-day conference, organised under the directions of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Surg VAdm Rajat Datta and supervision of Director Commandant AFMC, Pune, Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani, discussed various professional issues concerning the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). It was inaugurated by the DGAFMS.

“These are exciting and dynamic times for the Armed Forces Medical Services as we try to put a major pandemic behind us and continue to expand our health capabilities as never before,” the DGAFMS said.

Awards for academic excellence in postgraduate and in-service training courses were presented by the DGAFMS. Col VS Chauhan, Brig VK Sharma (retd), Col Ankur Ahuja, Col Puja Dudeja and Brig SK Roy Chowdhury were adjudged this year’s winners.

The Chief of Naval Staff Award for best research paper in medicine and allied subjects was presented to Brig AS Menon, professor and head of department of internal medicine, AFMC, for research on the effect of vitamin D supplementation on cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength in male adults undergoing military training. The Chief of Air Staff Award for best research paper in surgery and allied subjects was presented to Col Rakesh Dutta, Sr Adv ENT, Comd Hosp (CC), for work on the infodemics of Covid-19 amongst healthcare professionals in India.

A session by guest speakers of eminence was also organised. Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, shared his insight on digital disruption of healthcare. Dr Shailesh Shrikhande, professor and head of department of cancer surgery, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, discussed evolution of pancreatic surgery in India.

The AFMRC’s 59th Annual Meeting took place on February 4 and 5. Total 151 new research projects were discussed at the meet.

The DGAFMS congratulated the AFMS for their action undertaken during the pandemic. Armed forces healthcare workers worked steadfastly at Covid-19 hospitals across India and put up an excellent show. The AFMS, in accordance with national guidelines and in close collaboration with civil authorities, rolled out its vaccination campaign on January 16 for the armed forces personnel.

Brigadier KJ Singh, Comdt 166 MH, spoke on the challenges in the management of a busy zonal hospital during the Covid-19 era. Surg Capt Saugat Ray, Capt MS (Health), O/o DGMS (Navy) delivered a talk on the preparedness for the next pandemic in the Navy-all hands on deck.

