Pune: Three cops suspended for ‘negligence’ causing escape of rape accused from custody

Three cops attached to Warje police station have been suspended from service for alleged negligence leading to the escape of a rape accused. The escapee was recaptured by the police

Warje police had arrested a 28-year-old man identified as Swagat Kamble for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl on September 17. He was being investigated at the detection branch of the Warje police station, but in the early hours of September 18, he escaped from police custody.

Deputy Commissioner of police Pournima Gaikwad suspended three police personnel Sambhaji Gaikwad, Mahesh Dhotre and Vishal Kadam for negligence in this case.

Meanwhile, police have managed to arrest Kamble again from a liquor den in the city. A separate offence was lodged against him under section 224 of the Indian Penal Code.