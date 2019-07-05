Pune: Three cheat woman of over Rs 9 lakh by ‘breaking black magic spell cast on her’

A woman has lodged a complaint with Kondhwa police station that three persons cheated her of Rs 9.97 lakh for “breaking a black magic spell” cast by someone on her apartment on Handewadi Road.

According to the police, the suspects met the complainant in April 2018.

They told her that someone has performed “black magic” on her apartment and to remove its “effects”, she is required to sacrifice a camel.

The suspects took Rs 9.97 lakh from her under various pretexts.

After several months, the woman realised she had been cheated and approached the police.

The suspects have been booked for offences under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.