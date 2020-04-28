Pune: Three booked for beating up constable on duty

The injured constable, Shankar Kalkute, attached with the anti-encroachment wing of Pimpri-Chinchwad, lodged the FIR in this case at the Wakad police station. (Representational) The injured constable, Shankar Kalkute, attached with the anti-encroachment wing of Pimpri-Chinchwad, lodged the FIR in this case at the Wakad police station. (Representational)

Police booked three persons for allegedly beating up a policeman on duty in Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday evening. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police identified the accused as Yunus Attar (50), his sons Matin (28) and Moin (24), all residents of Kalewadi area.

The injured constable, Shankar Kalkute, attached with the anti-encroachment wing of Pimpri-Chinchwad, lodged the FIR in this case at the Wakad police station.

According to the FIR, Kalkute saw Yunus roaming without any reason in Kalewadi area near his residence around 5.30 pm despite lockdown restrictions.

The FIR states that Kalkute, who was in uniform, accosted Yunus. But Yunus and his two sons started arguing with Kalkute and beat him up.

Police said Matin even attacked the constable with a stick.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. The case is being further investigated.

