Pune: Three arrested, minor detained over shooting at NCP worker near Baramati

Pune rural police have arrested three persons and detained a 17-year-old minor in the case of a firearm assault on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Raviraj Taware (40) in village Malegaon in Baramati taluka on Monday evening. Police said that the incident was the fallout of a feud over local political issues.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Taware and his wife, who is also an NCP office-bearer and Pune Zilla Parishad member, were visiting an eatery. Two persons approached them on a bike and one of them opened fire. Taware sustained a gunshot wound in the stomach and was rushed to a hospital. The biker fled from the scene immediately.

Based on the preliminary probe and witness accounts, police identified the 17-year-old as the alleged shooter and Rahul Yadav alias Rebel as the other person on the bike. Following a probe, the Pune rural police Tuesday arrested Yadav and his two more persons identified as Prashant More and Vinod More alias Tom, who were part of the conspiracy. Police have also detained the 17-year-old, who is part of the same group.

A police officer said the suspects are also affiliated with the NCP and were nursing grudges against Taware and his wife over some development work done by her Zilla Parishad ward. The suspects had also threatened Taware’s aides in the past over local political issues, the probe has revealed.