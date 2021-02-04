Pune: Three arrested for using sword to cut birthday cake in public place

Police also booked their aide Shahrukh Shaikh (20), who is yet to be arrested.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested three youngsters for allegedly using a sword to cut a birthday cake in a public place in Dehuroad.

Police have identified the accused as Nikhil Reddy (24), Shakib Momin (21), Ashraf Shaikh (21), all residents of Dehuroad area. Police also booked their aide Shahrukh Shaikh (20), who is yet to be arrested.

Police constable Kishor Bonde has lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Dehuroad police station. Police said that Bonde got a video from his sources showing the accused persons allegedly cutting a birthday cake with a sword, which is a violation of orders passed by the Pimpri Chinchwad police banning the possession of firearms and sharp weapons.

During investigation police found that the incident took place around 12.30 am on January 31 at a market place in Dehuroad Police then arrested the accused persons under sections of the Indian Arms Act.