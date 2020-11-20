Pune: Three arrested for stealing parts of cell phone towers

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and nabbed the two accused near Swargate bus stand on Wednesday.(Representational Image)

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has arrested three persons for allegedly stealing spare parts of cell phone towers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police have identified two of the accused as Sufran Latib Raj alias Baba (40) and Mahesh Hanumant Parit (24).

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and nabbed the two accused near Swargate bus stand on Wednesday.

During investigation, the two accused admitted that they committed thefts of parts of cell phone towers, such as the baseband, and sold it to a scrap vendor, said police.

Further probe led the police to the scrap vendor, Sameerulla Ajimulla Shah, from whose shop they recovered stolen spare parts worth Rs 60 lakh, including six basebands and various cards used for controlling network connectivity from towers.

Police said the accused have stolen spare parts of several cell phone towers in Pune city, Pune district and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Initial investigation has confirmed the involvement of the accused in 11 such thefts, said police.

The accused have been remanded to police custody till November 23.

