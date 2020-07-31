Pune: Three arrested for ‘stealing over 3 lakh’ from 69-year-old man

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch started a parallel investigation into this case. The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch started a parallel investigation into this case.

Three men were arrested Friday for allegedly robbing a 69-year-old man of Rs 3.3 lakh cash on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, who works for a businessman, lodged the complaint in this case at the Market Yard police station. The incident took place when he was going to the Pune People’s Cooperative Bank on a motorcycle to deposit Rs 3.3 lakh cash. He was carrying the cash in a bag.

The accused, Vikas alias Thapa Govind Kamble (21), Mayur Suresh Jadhav (19) and Akshay Ramesh Nawale (19), who were riding a motorcycle, intercepted the complainant near Shivneri Road, Gate number 3, Market Yard at 12.50 pm, police said. They tried to snatch the cash bag from his possession, police said.

When the complainant resisted, one of the accused hit him on the head with an iron rod, while the others snatched the bag from him and escaped from the spot, police said.

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch started a parallel investigation into this case. Following leads obtained from footage captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene, police confirmed the involvement of Vikas Kamble in the incident.

Vikas and his two aides were arrested and Rs 2.88 lakh cash and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them, police said.

Trio arrested for ‘forging medical certificates to obtaining travel passes from police’

Three men were arrested for allegedly preparing fake medical certificates for people wanting to procure digital travel passes from police.

The accused have been identified as Ajinkya Jagdish Patil (24), Pavan Shimpi (19) and Kunal Santosh Savant.

The three accused were preparing fake medical certificates with bogus signatures of doctors at the Shri Sai Cyber Cafe in Atul Nagar, police said. The forged medical certificates were later submitted online to the police for obtaining digital passes, police said.

“We have arrested the three accused persons. A court has remanded them to our custody till Sunday for further investigation. Probe has revealed that the accused were preparing forged medical certificates for the past 15 days during the lockdown period,” said Assistant Police Inspector R V Shevate.

The accused have been booked at the Warje police station for cheating the police department and citizens as per sections 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

