Pune: Three arrested for stealing LPG from tankers

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three people for allegedly stealing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from tankers to sell it on black market.

The accused have been identified as Nasingh Dattu Fad (32) and Amol Govind Munde (28) of Beed, and Raju Baban Chavan (52) of Khed in

Pune. An FIR in this regards lodged at the Chakan police station on Sunday.

According to a press release, Fad and Munde worked as drivers of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) tankers transporting LPG from Mumbai to Chakan. On Sunday, instead of taking two tankers to an IOC plant in Chakan, they allegedly took them to an open land near the house of the third accused Chavan in Khed.

The police said the accused stole the gas from the tankers using a connector for selling it in on the black market. They did not take any precautions while stealing the highly inflammable substance, the police added.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 379, 407, 411, 285, 34 and sections of the Essential Commodities Act and the Explosives Substances Act.