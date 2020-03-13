Pune: Three arrested for ‘stealing 3,500 kg of onions’ in Feb

(Representational image) (Representational image)

Three youths have been arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Pune Rural Police for their alleged involvement in stealing 3,500 kg of onions in Pune district in February, when price of the bulb was very high.

A team from the LCB has been probing the theft that took place in Sortapwadi village near Pune. On February 7, a farmer from the village, Ramdas Kad, who had kept large quantities of onions in a specially-built cane structures for drying, reported that over 3,500 kg of onions were stolen. A First Information Report was then registered at Loni Kalbhor police station in Pune Rural jurisdiction.

Primary probe has revealed that the thieves had used a tempo to steal the onions. Recently, the LCB team received a tip-off about the persons involved in the theft. A trap was laid in Daund on Wednesday and three persons were arrested. The suspects have been identified as Saurabh Mahadik (21), Akash Ashok Mane (19) and Akash Yuvraj Mane (19).

Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the LCB said, “Our probe has revealed that the trio had hired a tempo truck and stolen the onions in the early hours of the day. They later sold the stolen onions in a market in Ahmednagar. We suspect they were involved in more such cases. Further probe is on.”

Similar cases had been reported in 2015 and 2017, when the price of onions had skyrocketed. Many talukas in Pune district have large patches of agriculture areas producing onions. In these areas, onions are kept in specially-constructed structures known as ‘aaran’, built with cane, bamboo or a metal mesh with tin shed. Police officers said these areas have reported multiple thefts in the past, ranging from small quantities taken away in gunny bags to truckloads of the bulb.

