Pune: Three arrested for pilfering gas from LPG cylinders

A worker unloads LPG cooking cylinders from a supply truck outside a distribution centre in Ahmedabad (Representational)

The Pune city police arrested three persons for allegedly pilfering and illegally selling domestic LPG cylinders in the city.

Police have identified the accused persons as Shabbiruddin Alalkhan (35) of Market Yard, Balaji Gavalgadade (23) and Prasad Favade (23) of Shankar Sheth Road.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Acting on a tip-off to policeman Wilson D’Souza, a crime branch team led by senior police inspector Anil Shevale raided a tin shed in Ambika slums on Shankarsheth Road.

Cops arrested three accused persons while they were allegedly removing gas from domestic LPG cylinders. They allegedly re-filled about 3 kilograms of gas into other cylinders and sold it into the black market at higher prices.

Police recovered nine big LPG cylinders, 22 small cylinders, and items worth Rs 48,260 from the accused persons, stated a press release issued by the police on Sunday.