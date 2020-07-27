Pune: Three arrested for murder, one of them had harassed girl in the past, say Police

Police said according to the family, the suspect nursed a grudge against the girl and had killed her. (Representational) Police said according to the family, the suspect nursed a grudge against the girl and had killed her. (Representational)

Police arrested three persons in connection with the alleged murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found near Askhed canal at Khed taluka on Friday. One of the three persons had allegedly harassed the girl a few months ago. The body was found dumped at a secluded place near the canal and had injuries from a blunt and heavy object, police said.

An officer said, “The three were named by the family members of the girl in the FIR. We have arrested them and they were remanded in five-day of police custody. Our investigation is on.”

According to police, the FIR states that one of the three suspects had harassed the girl in the past, and her family had reprimanded him following which they even lodged a formal complaint.

Police said according to the family, the suspect nursed a grudge against the girl and had killed her.

On Sunday, Praveen Darekar, opposition leader in the state legislative council, visited the family and later met Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokale and discussed the case with him. Darekar demanded a speedy investigation into the case.

