Pune: Three arrested for murder of 14-year-old girl

The Pune city police have apprehended three persons in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in the Bibwewadi area of Pune.

Police identified the deceased girl as Kshitija Anant Vyavahare. The incident took place at a playground where Kshitija and her friends had come for a training session on Tuesday evening.

Police arrested three persons including the key accused Shubham Bhagwat alias Rushikesh (21) in this case. Police said Subham is a relative of the deceased girl. He was allegedly harassing her for the last few months. So her parents had also warned Shubham.

However, on Tuesday evening Shubham along with three accomplices allegedly met the girl on the playground. She questioned her for coming to the place. But Shubham and his aides allegedly attacked her with sharp weapons, causing her death.

The assailants escaped from the spot. On receiving information, a police team launched a search for the murderers and nabbed three of them in the early hours of Wednesday.

An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Bibwewadi police station.