Pune: Three arrested for illegally selling electric bikes taken on rent

Pune city police have arrested three persons for allegedly selling electric bikes illegally that they had taken on rent from a shop. The sales were made without the knowledge and consent of the shop owner.

Police said that electric bikes are given on rent at the Shride India Private Limited Company’s shop in Dhanori. The shop owner had given three electric bikes on rent to the accused persons. But they did not return the vehicles after the rent period was over. The electric bike shop owner contacted the accused persons repeatedly but did not get his vehicles back. So on August 29, he lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Samartha police station.

Assistant police inspector Sandip Jore initiated a probe into the matter. A probe revealed that accused persons, after taking the three electric bikes on rent, sold them for Rs 8,000 each to the two-wheeler sellers in Nana Peth.

Police have identified the three accused persons as Arish Revand Dhawar (31), currently residing in Lohegaon and native of Tardeo in Mumbai, Ambresh Shantnur Bidnur (33), currently residing in Lohegaon and native of Karnataka and Narendra Vijay Purad (37) of Nana Peth. Cops booked the accused persons under sections 420, 406, 411, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also recovered the three bikes from Nana Peth. The accused persons were not aware that a GPS system was installed on the bikes, the police said.