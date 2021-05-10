Pune: Three arrested for bid to sell Actemra, Remdesivir in black market

Multiple teams been formed to put a check on the illegal sale of these medicines, which are in high demand due to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases. (File)

Three persons were arrested Sunday for attempting to sell one vial of Actemra and six vials of Remdesivir in Pune at a much higher price, police said.

Working on a tip-off, a team from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Pune Rural Police caught and arrested the men, Aditya Aniruddha Wagh (25), Dattatray Maruti Londhe (35) and Amol Munde (25), in the Kurkumbh industrial area in Daund taluka.

Senior Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the LCB said, “The suspects were trying to sell one Actemra vial at Rs 1.5 lakh as against its price of Rs 40,000 and Remdesivir vial at Rs 25,000 as against the price of Rs 1,300. Probe has revealed that the three had illegally procured the medicines in Navi Mumbai to sell them at a higher price in Pune. We have launched a probe to find the source of the medicines and if the suspects have more accomplices.”

Three cell phones and a bike have also been seized from the accused police said.

Police in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural jurisdictions have launched a crackdown against the blackmarketing of Remdesivir injections and other drugs used for treatment of Covid-19.

Multiple teams been formed to put a check on the illegal sale of these medicines, which are in high demand due to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.