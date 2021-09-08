Pune: Three arrested for ‘conspiracy to kill’ BJP corporator Dhiraj Ghate

Three men have been arrested by Pune City Police in connection with an alleged conspiracy to murder BJP leader and corporator Dhiraj Ghate over a political rivalry.

Police have identified the accused as Vicky alias Vitul Kshirsagar, Manoj Patole and Mahesh Aglave. Vicky used to be a supporter of Ghate but later parted ways with him, said police.

According to police, Vicky and his aides had tried to kill Ghate at the Saffron Hotel in Navi Peth on September 3. Vicky allegedly hatched a plan to kill Ghate so that his brother Rakesh Kshirsagar could contest and win the civic elections from Ghate’s ward in 2022. However, as Ghate was with several activists at the hotel, Vicky’s alleged attempt was thwarted. Ghate also found Vicky’s movements suspicious and left the spot.

Later, while checking CCTV camera footage from inside the hotel, Ghate found that Vicky and his aides had come to kill him, said police. The corporator then lodged a first information report in this case at the Vishrambag police station.

Crime Branch sleuths started searching for the suspects and arrested Vicky and Manoj Patole on Tuesday. Police said their interrogation revealed that they had hatched a plan to kill Ghate. After further investigation, cops arrested Mahesh Aglave and search is on for the remaining accused.

