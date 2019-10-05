Pune: Three arrested after group ‘vandalises vehicles, injures cop’

Three people were arrested for damaging nine two-wheelers and attacking a police officer who tried to stop them in Datta Nagar in Sutardara in Kothrud Thursday night. The accused were part of a group of armed men. The injured police constable has been identified as Amir Patel.

An offence in this case was lodged at Kothrud police station. The accused have been identified as Ashutosh Kajalkar, Pravin Bhivde and Hari Mali. Search is on their accomplices.

According to police, the incident took place when Kajalkar, accompanied by several armed men, came to the house of a man, identified as Akshay Phale, in Dattanagar on Thursday night. Kajalkar had planned to attack Phale, who was in an affair with his sister, police said. But upon reaching Phale’s residence, Kajalkar learnt that Phale was not present, police said.

So Kajalkar and his aides allegedly went on a rampage and damaged several vehicles parked in the area.

Upon receiving information, a group of police officers, including the injured constable, Patel, reached the spot. One of the accused, Bhivde attacked Patel with a sickle, police said. The accused have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and rioting.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a group of armed men damaged at least 13 cars, a three-wheeler and two motorcycles in Pashan in the early hours of Friday. Police said the incident took place in Sanjay Gandhi Vasahat.

The assailants, who were wearing masks and handkerchiefs, went on a rampage and tried to create fear in the area, police said. An offence in this case was lodged at Chaturshringi police station. Police are attempting to identify the assailants and the cause behind the incident.