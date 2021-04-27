Pune: Three armed men rob valuables worth Rs 15.8 lakh from elderly couple

THREE UNIDENTIFIED armed men allegedly barged into a bungalow at Sadhu Vaswani Nagar in Aundh and looted valuables worth Rs 15.8 lakh from a 73-year-old woman, her 76-year-old husband and their cook at knife point on Sunday night.

The woman has lodged an FIR in the case at the Chaturshringi police station on Monday. Police have booked the trio on charges of robbery under Sections 342, 352, 392, 506 (2), 34 of the IPC.

The police said around 8.30 pm, three young men, with their faces covered with masks and handkerchief, forcibly got into the victims’ bungalow. The cook, who was working in the kitchen, tried to stop them, but the trio pushed him away.

The trio, taking the cook at knife point, then allegedly got into the bedroom on the first floor where the elderly couple were playing cards. The trio threatened to kill the couple and demanded money.

They forced the woman to open the cupboard and robbed the valuables, including Rs 70,000 cash, gold and diamond ornaments and US dollars.

The accused then locked the victims in the bathroom and fled the spot. Before leaving, the accused took photographs of the victims on their cell phone and threatened to kill them if they contacted the police.

Later, the victims contacted the police. The police said the couple have been staying in their bungalow in Aundh for the past 35 years, while their children reside in Mumbai.

Sub-inspector Mohandas Jadhav is investigating the case. The police have launched a search for the robbers based on the descriptions given by the victims.