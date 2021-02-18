Pune: Thousands of students, teachers turn up for ‘open house’ of Maharashtra education dept at SPPU

Thousands of students, teachers and college management representatives turned up for the first-ever “open house” of Maharashtra State higher and technical education department at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday.

Minister of state for higher and technical education Uday Samant, who presided over the day-long meeting, made two important announcements at the beginning of the meeting.

“Soon, a sub-centre of SPPU will open up in Qatar. We have also decided to allot Rs 15 crore and start a sub-center of Yeshwantrao Chavan Open University in Balewadi, Pune soon,” announced Samant.

He said that 4,700 applications and issues were presented by students, parents, teachers and representatives of educational institutions, of which, 86 per cent were solved even before the open meeting was conducted. For a week before organising the open house, a portal had been made available on the SPPU website where the applications were sent and departments were asked to resolve the maximum before the open house was conducted.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, Samant earned the favour of applicants as he took on the spot decisions. From instructing the University sports department to give recognition to the students’ roll ball team which had been pursuing the issue for a decade to asking university management not to interfere in the affairs of autonomous institutes as representatives complained of the same, to sanctioning the appointment of an employee from Modern College on compensatory basis after the death of his father, many decisions were taken by the minister.