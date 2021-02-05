Pune, this weekend: Swatantra Theatre gets back to action, a film screening and lot more

For the first time in Pune, Darkroom is being stated as a Multi-layered promenade performance with 30 micro-stories, as audience members become technicians of the darkroom lab. (Source: Facebook/Rangaai Theatre Company)

Classic Affair

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Hollywood actor Clark Gable, Raah – A Literacy & Cultural Centre – is screening one of his iconic films, It Happened One Night. The rom-com, about a renegade reporter and an eccentric heiress on a bus travelling to New York, was directed by Frank Capra and won five Oscars in 1934. On February 6, 7 pm. Entry: Free.

Ride the Back Horse

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, one of the iconic arts and crafts festivals of Asia, now takes on a digital avatar. Apart from the range of cultural activities — from discussions, workshops and demonstrations about dance and music, to visual arts, theatre, cinema, literature, book launches and tributes to famous personalities —the popular marketplace, with its collection of handicrafts and other products, will also be online. For schedules: http://www.kgaf2021.com

Stories on Stage

Two days, four plays and 60 actors — here’s what Swatantra Theatre has in store as it gets back to action after the lockdown. The plays are Kabira Khada Bazar Me, based on the life of the poet-saint Kabir; the comedy by Vijay Tendulkar Pancchi Aise Aate Hain; a timeless political satire called Bakri; and Ujbak Raja Teen Dacait, a saga of vain and a foolish King who cares about nothing except wearing and displaying his clothes. At Open Air Stage, Inside Shri Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya, Next to BMCC, Agharkar Road, off FC road on February 6 and 7. Donar Passes will be available at 1hr. before the venue; Advance booking at Bookmyshow and Ticket Khidakee.

Way with Words

The British Council has created an online writing programme to hone the creative writing skills in young people between 11 and 14. “Be it writing blogs, short stories, journalism stories or creating characters, this course is your child’s complete guide to building essential creative writing and storytelling techniques,” promises the organisation. Entry: Rs 6,500, with a discount of 15 per cent for library members. Batch starts February 6. Contact: Indialibraries@britishcouncil.org

Experience a story

Darkroom, the flagship project of the Rangaai Theatre Company, is an immersive sensory theatre experience where different short stories are performed in a setting very complimentary to the photographic darkroom. Now, for the first time in Pune, it is being stated as a Multi-layered promenade performance with 30 micro-stories, as audience members become technicians of the darkroom lab. Expect blindfolds and an olfactory experience. At The Box, Erandawane, on February 7. Limited seats. Tickets on https://www.ticketkhidakee.com/darkroom and https://in.bookmyshow.com/…/the-darkroom-3-0…/ET00303633