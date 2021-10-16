Pune this weekend: Solving a 78-year-old Mystery, A Dum Biryani and on-location sketching

Pinky Masi’s Raavan laugh, Pranay’s ‘New York’ hobby, Ashok’s Khichdi skills – the perfect ingredients for a ‘Dum Biryani’. When a family of four stuck in different places across the world decide to celebrate a birthday virtually, certain secrets start to spill, and compels everyone to think what it really means to be a family. Enjoy the comedy drama by Rutwik Deshpande and directed by Vinita Sud Belani on October 15-17 at 7pm. Buy tickets for Rs 199 at https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/dum-biryani-15th-oct/ET00315140

Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, an iconic classic play, was integral in establishing realism as a theatrical form and continues to be a provocative portrayal of a woman suffering in a man’s world. Niloy Roy, a playwright, director and multi-disciplinary art practitioner’s ‘A Doll’s House’, adapts the play further, with protagonist Nora pregnant, after almost eight years of her marriage with Torvald Helmer. On October 16-17 at 3pm and 9pm. Buy tickets for Rs 150 at https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/a-dolls-house/ET00313991

Adam Tooze’s latest book, Shutdown: How Covid Shook the World’s Economy, is a staggering and incisive take on the interplay of globalisation, world politics, economy, and climate change. Meanwhile, celebrated producer and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s memoir, The Stranger in the Mirror, co-written with Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, follows the journey of a master storyteller and his work. With the second edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) Houston Online will be a part of culture, diversity and the caravan of ideas, and the magical flow of conversations on various themes. Find the schedule for October 16-17 and register at https://jlflitfest.org/houston/registration

April 11, 1943 James Hatsuaki Wakasa, a 63-year-old bachelor with no known family, was shot and killed by a guard at the Topaz incarceration camp. Several weeks later, some of the issei inmates erected a monument on the spot where Wakasa was killed. When the camp administrators found out, they forced the issei to tear it down. In an act of defiance, instead of destroying the monument, they buried it. 78 years later, it was found. Join Nancy Ukai and Mary M. Farrell as they discuss how they found the long hidden monument on October 16 at 6:30am Join at – https://youtu.be/eVucqaO8c8g

Grab your sketchbook, pencils and colours and join Urban Sketchers Pune to sketch the surroundings at Balgandharva Chowk, JM road. With maintaining a personal distance and wearing masks, sharpen your sketching techniques and enjoy one sketch at a time. On October 17 from 8am to 10am.

