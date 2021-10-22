Pune this weekend – Reimagine grief, watch animated shorts and create a masterpiece with artist Henri Matisse

Manoj and Manisha are happily married for over 18 years. But, in the quest of a few desires, their relationship entered a midlife crisis. Eventually, they find out if they are still in love with each other or are chasing new desires. Starring actors Kavita Medhekar and Prashant Damle in titular roles, be a part of the laugh riot that is a journey of life Eka Lagnachi Pudhachi Gosht by writer-director Advait Dadarkar. At Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha on October 24, 1pm and at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on October 24, 5:30pm Entry: ₹400. Book tickets at – https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/eka-lagnachi-pudhchi-gosht/ET00086550

Mahanirvan — The Dread Departure, is considered one of the classics of the stage. Written and directed by Satish Alekar, is a black comedy that revolves around a dead man and his family as they go about the last rites in a world that throws hurdles and surprises their way. The play is performed in a lyrical/ or musical form using Maharashtrian folk forms such as Kirtan, Gondhal, Bhajan and Abhang. At Bharat Natya Rang Mandir on October 24, 1 pm. Entry: ₹220 onwards. Book tickets at – https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/mahanirvan-the-dread-departure/ET00303624

Reimagining grief means reimagining belonging. Grief has become increasingly individualised especially in the time of social and physical distancing due to Covid. Artists Indu Lalitha Harikumar and Diya Naidu will explore processing the collective, unacknowledged grief that lies in our bodies. Body remembers – reimagining grief and community is a session where Indu and Diya will step outside the individual coping mechanisms or religious ritualised processes that are inaccessible to many of us. The session also includes screening of a short Docu-drama ‘Atmanirbharta has spoken’. On October 22 at 6pm. Tickets at ₹150. Click on – https://insider.in/body-remembers-reimagining-grief-and-community-oct23-2021/event

Henri Matisse is regarded as the greatest colorist of the 20th century and the French artist is known for both his use of colour and his fluid and original draughtsmanship. With Alliance Française de Pune under the banner of Library Fest 2021, learn about the talented artist, his life and inspiration to paint. Then grab your brushes and colour to try your hand at creating your very own masterpiece. For Kids (8 to 14 year old) on October 23 at 11 am and for adults on October 25 at 11 am. Click on – https://www.facebook.com/events/568704087799450?ref=newsfeed

Love In Transit, is a three minute Canadian Animation that explores familiar and frequent occurrences of a hopeless romantic falling for a stranger, and letting their imagination run wild. Piccolo Junior’s is a two minute animation short on a diminutive pizza chef who fears for his life when he encounters a mysterious patron. In the safety of your home, be a part of the UNDER 5 MINUTE Film Festival. From October 23-26. Register at – https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/under-5-minute-film-festival-stream-for-free-at-home-tickets-193200236107