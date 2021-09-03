Pune this weekend: Piece on sexual violence, stories on Teachers’ Day, Ganeshotsav; and more

Theatre practitioner Mallika Taneja is back with ‘Allegedly’, which seeks a negotiation with understanding questions of consent. It is hosted by Zurich TheatreSpektakel.

‘Allegedly’ sparks conversations at the intersection of sexual violence, justice and our personal predicaments. The piece started as a two-hander in 2018 and found its final place on Zoom as a piece of live theatre with a cast of 16 women on September 2, 10:30 pm. This is a fundraiser for the Support of Covid Artist Fund of the Sumanasa Foundation. Link to ticket is: https://imojo.in/sep02

The performance Rat draws from Bertolt Brecht’s Fear and Misery of the Third Reich to make sense of the present and kick-start conversations among diverse audiences. It has been developed by Third Space Collective over the course of multiple lockdowns and two waves of the pandemic and includes live interactions, object theatre and real testimonies of performers. Over Zoom from September 2-5, 5 pm on Sundays and 8pm on all days. Contact: https://fb.me/e/2yRtT5fJK

Tales & Twists, an initiative of Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre, marks Teachers’ Day and Ganeshotsav with storyteller Kakoli Bagchi. On September 5, 4pm-5pm. Contact: 9763095043

Saptasoor, an event that seeks to take audiences through the nuances of classical and semi-classical music, will feature vocalist Neerja Aptikar. She will perform ragas, thumris, dadras, bhajans and abhangs besides Marathi bhavgeet and Sufi compositions. The presenter is Sandiprakash Bhide. Organised by Gyaan Adab, it will be held on September 4 at 7pm on Zoom. Zoom ID: 881 4528 0953. Password: guldasta

Hidden Gems from the Mahabharata is an online storytelling session by Aparna Jaishankar. A theatre enthusiast, among her many qualifications, Aparna explores Indic mythology from a contemporary lens. The performance is on Zoom on September 4 at 7pm. Charges: Rs 230. Contact: BookMyShow.

