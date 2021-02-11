Pune this weekend: From Valentine’s Day cycling expedition to play based on Vagina Monologues

Couples on Wheels

Flowers are good, but cyclist couples can also celebrate Valentine’s Day by spending the morning pedalling. The Valentine’s Day Ride, organised by Speaking Wheels, involves cycling to a farm and having a hands-on experience of vegetable picking. The cycling distance is approx 50 km. On February 14, from Chandni Chowk at 6.30 am. Entry: Rs 850 per couple. Contact: 9881730219

Women, Uninterrupted

The Vagina Monologues is considered one of the pathbreaking works of the stage across the world. Gupit Yonichya Guptagoshti is the Marathi translation of the play that explores consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, body image, genital mutilation, direct and indirect encounters with reproduction, vaginal care, menstrual periods and sex work, through the eyes of women of various ages, races and sexualities. On February 13, 1 pm, at Bay Gandharva rang Mandir. Entry: Rs 300. Click on https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/gupit-yonichya-guptagoshti/ET00114704

Farewell Notes

Mahanirvan is considered one of the classics of the stage. It revolves around a dead man, his family and his community as they go through the last rites in a world that throws hurdles and surprises their way. The theme of the play has immense socio-cultural value and Mahanirvan has been translated and performed in more than 10 languages across the country. The play is performed in a lyrical/ or musical form using Maharashtrian folk forms such as Kirtan, Gondhal, Bhajan, Abhang. At Bharat Natya Rang Mandir on February 13, 5.30 pm. Entry: Rs 220 onward. Click on https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/mahanirvan-the-dread-departure/ET00303624

Face-Off

(https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/aamne-saamne/ET00115260)

Is the traditional marriage better than the modern-day relationship? The play, Aamne-Saamne, explores this in a light-hearted vein through the story of two couples who live next door to each other. Aamne-Saamne, starring Mangesh Kadam and Leena Bhagwat, among others, won the Zee Natya Gaurav Puraskar 2020. At Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha and Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on February 14 at 12.30 pm and at Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Natyagruha at 5.30 pm, respectively. Ticket: Rs 250 onward

Turn on Your Senses (https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/the-darkroom-3-0-an-immersive-sensory-experience/ET00303633)

Darkroom, the flagship project of the Rangaai Theatre Company, is an immersive sensory theatre experience where different short stories are performed in a setting very complimentary to the photographic darkroom. Now, for the first time in Pune, it is being stated as a Multi-layered promenade performance with 30 micro-stories, as audience members become technicians of the darkroom lab. Expect blindfolds and an olfactory experience. At Raah: Literacy and Cultural Centre, on February 13. Entry: Rs 299. Click on https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/the-darkroom-3-0-an-immersive-sensory-experience/ET00303633

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.