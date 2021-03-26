Pune This Weekend: Get set for virtual performances, contemporary galleries and more

One of the outcomes of the pandemic has been the opportunity to experience some iconic performances from the safety and comfort of our homes. Now, Mumbai’s National Centre of Performing Arts brings NCPA-Citi Online Edition, a six-day webcast with several great performances by doyens of Indian and Western classical music, from Ustad Zakir Hussain.and Hariprasad Chaurasia to the Symphony Orchestra of India. From March 28 to April 2. On the NCPA YouTube Channel here and on facebook- https://www.facebook.com/NCPAMumbai.

Akathya – Somethings Are Best Unspoken is a performance about an unusual love story. A 72-year-old man and a 70-year-old old woman have never spoken of their feelings for each other. We see them as 20-year-olds, before they parted ways years ago only to meet now. Except that the woman is on her deathbed. As they dive into their past memories, they discover each other’s insecurities, mindsets, and unfulfilled desires, which were never spoken, heard, or discussed. At Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre on March 27, 6 pm. Tickets: Rs 199.

No matter where you are in the world, you can join one of Pagdandi Bookstore’s most popular events, Majlis, online on a conferencing platform. Majlis, literally means assembly, council or a place of sitting. It is a get together of people who are passionate about Urdu. Bring your original compositions, recite your own or favourite poets. On March 27, 11 am. Contact for link: 07755908525, contactus@pagdandi.org

Koregaon Park-based gallery The Monalisa Kalagram has organised “My Monalisa”, in which a number of artists present their ideas of the iconic woman with a mysterious smile. From Till April 11, 10 am-7.30 pm at The Monalisa Kalagram, Pingale Farms.

Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M. Pravat creates these with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery. Till May 02 at Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

