Pune this weekend: Critically acclaimed French writer Nathalie Léger, the history of Indian Railways and the art of Mandala

Nathalie Léger is an award-winning French author living in Paris. Suite for Barbara Loden, her third book, but her first to be translated into English, is the topic of Booka, Chai and More, an event led by Sameer Joshi, at Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre. Léger infuses the book with elements from her own life, namely the abuse her mother suffered at the hands of her father, in a way that the book becomes, not just the story of Barbara Loden but of Léger. The discussion will be followed by the film, Wanda, on Google Meet, which is directed by Barbara Loden and also stars in the title role.

On July 11, 4 pm. Entry: Free

Gyaan Adab presents its new initiative- GyaanPedia. This venture aims to branch out and explore interesting and educational topics with the help of domain experts or enthusiasts. The first event under this umbrella is Romance of the Indian Railways. This programme will be presented by Rail fan, Apurva Bahadur. He will take our audiences through a journey of the railways with the help his pictures. Zoom ID: 811 7767 9440. Passcode: gyaanpedia.

On July 10, 7 pm. Entry: Free

A workshop aimed at people above age seven teaches the art of making artificial flowers and stylised photo frames. A participant will lean four frame techniques, two types of stands, stenciling and more than nine arrangements. The workshop, by Studio Artzone, is through recorded videos that can be accessed from home.

On July 10, 3 pm. Charges: Rs 400. Contact (WhatsApp only) 9822254472

Mandala art is a combination of physical, mental and spiritual focus. Urja Art Studio, situated in Wakad, is conducting a workshop on mandala art with the intention of helping participants who are tackling everyday stress to find relaxation and focus on the beautiful. Material required are drawing paper, pencil, eraser, rounder, ruler and a black Gel pen You get to take home a piece you have created as well as sheets containing patterns for practice.

On July 11, 11am to 2:30pm. Charges: Rs 1,000 ( with material). Prior registration is must. Contact: 9730557776

Author Sudha Menon is back with Get Writing, a creative writing workshop for aspiring writers. The beginner level course will take participants through the basics of creative writing and feature guided writing exercises, interactive discussions on honing the craft and insider tips to help a person’s writing stand out from the rest. Menon is the author of five non-fiction books including Legacy, Gifted and Feisty At Fifty. She is the founder of Get Writing and Writing With Women workshop series. On July 17, 3. The workshop will be conducted online. You can book a place now.

Contact: 9823035869