Pune this weekend: Community dance, ancient craft workshop and Father’s day painting

Take a look at the virtual events to do in Pune this weekend.

Moving Rhythms is a community dance initiative by Karishma Harlalka, The Nritya Experiment and Navneesh Makkad that aims to create an open structure with community connect. You do not have to be a dancer to be a part of the experience. It is open to all to move, explore and experience, while remaining connected to one’s own process. On June 19, 6 pm. Contact: 9890138526 for more details and to register.

The art of Dabu painting is believed to have originated around 675 AD in China, from where it travelled to Rajasthan where it is practised to this day. Studio Arizona has organised a workshop for participants to learn this old technique and appreciate the meticulous approach of its artisans. The session is via recorded video so that you can access it from the comfort of your home. On June 20, 3 pm. Charges; Rs 350. Contact (WhatsApp only): 9822 2544 72

Are you ready to paint with your dad? To celebrate Father’s Day, Ekattha: The Art Faktory has launched an initiative to bring children and the best man in their lives together on a creative platform. On June 20, 11 am-noon. Contact: 09922490501

Madhukar Tilloo is considered one of the earliest pioneers of stand-up comedy, long before the genre was born in India. Pune-based Ekpatri Kalakar Parishad has organised a month-long Marathi stand-up comedy festival to salute the life and achievements of Tilloo. Log in to laugh away the gloom. On Facebook Live. Charges: Free

VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery is now open. Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M. Pravat creates these with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works, such as Perforated Earth, evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery, Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

The central character of the play Hidden in Plain Sight – v2.0 Digital Edition, is a figure who is familiar to everybody who uses email. She is Mailer Daemon and she faithfully replies every time an email bounces. From the message fragments she often finds, she knows there’s a girl in the apartment who’s possibly losing her mind. Sandhya is trekking up in the mountains but can’t quite seem to find her freedom. And then there’s Mrs. Raghuraman, who loses her head at a party. You can watch the play on BookMyShow on June 19. Charges: Rs 299