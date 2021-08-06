Pune this weekend: A woman who believes she is an alien, eco-friendly Ganesha and baked treats

The narrative of the book revolves around a woman who believes that she is an alien and the event will explore how Murata pushes at the boundaries of our ideas of social conformity.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, you could have a clay idol made by you. Clay is considered to closely represent the earth element governed by Ganesha. Locally known as Shadu Matti, it is an eco-friendly and auspicious medium for idols.

A workshop by Urja Art Studio focuses on the techniques of making idols from clay. It will be guided by experienced artists and participants can take home their Ganesha idols. Date: August 8, 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Urja Art Studio, Wakad. Charges: Rs 600. Contact: 9730557776

Earthlings, by Japanese writer Sayaka Murata, is the subject of Book, Chai and More at Raah — A Literacy and Cultural Centre. The narrative revolves around a woman who believes that she is an alien and the event will explore how Murata pushes at the boundaries of our ideas of social conformity. Date: August 8, 4pm-5:15 pm. Entry: Free.

Studio Artzone has organised an online workshop on making fabric scrunchy. You learn to hand stick scrunchies and epicycle your clothes. This is also a chance to make a fashion statement by matching your scrunchy with your outfits. Since the tutorial is through recorded videos, you can access it from the comfort of your home. Date: August 7, 3 pm. Charges: Rs 250. Contact: 9822254472.

Fudgy triple chocolate brownie, eggless Nutella brownies, baked New York-style cheesecake and no-bake cheesecake are the menu for an online tutorial titled “Brownies and Cheesecake”, conducted by Escapades Culinary Studio. All recipes will be baked live during the class and details of ingredients, variations and how to alter the cakes will be taught. Date: August 8 on Zoom. Charges: Rs 1200. Contact: 099592 02255.