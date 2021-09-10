Pune this weekend: A Ganesh Festival Walk in the old city and more to celebrate Ganesh Utsav

A Ganesh Festival Walk, on the first weekend of Ganeshotsav, enables you to explore the bylanes of the old city and visit the Manache Paach – Honoured or Respected Five — pandals and taste traditional snacks and ukdiche modak. The walk will be conducted by Western Routes on September 11 ad 12, from 7.45 am. The Assembly point is at Shanivar Wada. Charges; Rs 600, Rs 300 per child (5-10 years). Contact: https://logout.world/tours/ganesh-festival-walk/

A performance, titled Back to the Stage, consists of six plays – the story of a man stuck at his home during World War III; a disappointed alien; a mother with a problem; different perspectives on the Bhagwad Gita by Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse; the angst of a young politician, and sisterhood of two victims. Limited seating. Eligibility: 16 years and above. On September 11, from 6 pm to 7.30 pm. Donation Pass: Rs 500 per person.

Register: https://www.townscript.com/e/back-to-the-stage-124414

An Ode to the Library

Based on the true World War II story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris, The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles is a story of romance, friendship, family, and the power of literature to bring people together. It is a moving and unforgettable “ode to the importance of libraries, books, and the human connections we find within both”. It is the featured book in Gyaan Adab’s The Book Club Pune’s latest edition. On September 12, 6.30 pm. On Zoom. Charges: Free

Learn Bharatnatyam, online

Without leaving Pune, you can attend a workshop for budding and professional Bharatanatyam dancers by veteran performer, Priyadarsini Govind under the aegis of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). The three components of the workshop are Nritta (technical dance), Nritya (expressional dance) and Natya (dramatic storytelling) with Devi being the central theme. To be held over Zoom on Fridays, 6.30 pm, from September 17 to October 1. Charges: Rs 4,000. Contact: 8879114939

