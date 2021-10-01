Pune this weekend: A photography contest, The Hobbit comes to town and the art of Terrazzo

One of the most-loved characters from English literature is the star of The Book Club Pune. Snober Sataravala will take audiences through JRR Tolkein’s ‘The Hobbit’, a fantasy novel with the message that even the tiniest, most timid soul has the power to be a hero. The book was nominated for the Carnegie Medal and awarded a prize by the New York Herald Tribune for best juvenile fiction. Organised by Gyaan Adab on October 3, 6.30 pm. On Zoom, Meeting ID: 89060367941. Password: BookClub

Shutterbugs, the online nationwide photography competition for school students to mark World Photography Day, revolves around the theme ‘Act of Kindness’. Young photographers are encouraged to look at the world around them and capture acts of kindness through their lens. Organised by the Delhi-based Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, the competition comes with prizes worth Rs 1,50,000 for winners. The winning photograph will be showcased on the KNMA website, as well as in the museum’s Wall of Fame. Deadline: October 10. Submit on https://www.knma.in/knma-shutterbugs. One entry per participant is permitted.

It’s time to travel responsibly. The Western Routes is leading a small group of a dozen people to Pondicherry and Auroville. Over four nights five days, the group will stroll the bylanes of Pondicherry, go on a guided walk of the French Quarter, head to Auroville and experience meditation in the Matrimandir, visit the second largest mangrove forest in the country at Pichavram and finally relive the rich history of the World Heritage Sites in Mahabalipuram. From October 27-31. Here are further details of the tour and booking link: http://www.logout.world/tours/peaceful-pondicherry

The art of Terrazzo is inspired by the practice of pouring composite material to create flooring or stairs. Urja Studio Cafe has a workshop in which one will learn casting of materials for Terrazzo, use chips of marble or stones, create one’s own chips, sanding and sealing, among others. Participants will cover four patterns and take home a platter, a trinket tray and two coasters. On October 3, 2pm to 4:30pm. Charges: Rs 2,200

Vaishali Oak, a fibre artist from Pune, presents her latest fabric assemblages in a solo exhibition. She draws inspiration from the natural world and visually chronicles the vicissitudes of time and memory. At VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free