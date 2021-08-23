Pune this week: Weaving, acting and attending an online exhibition

Actor and director Girish Pardesi to hold a 10-day acting workshop for beginners. It will be held live, the languages are Marathi, Hindi and English and people above the age of 18 are eligible. At Samajwadi Mahila Hall, Shaniwar Peth, from August 23 to October 2, 7 pm -9 pm. Charges: Rs 3,000. Contact: 9175925161

The Virtual Capital

One of the country’s best-known art venues, Delhi-based Vadehra Art Gallery is launching a platform for online exhibitions, titled Virtual, which means you do not have to travel to the capital to attend its shows. The first exhibition in the series is by Sujith SN titled Act II: Emphasizing Stillness. Sujith is inspired by everyday places and people, and reflects on recent world events involving the pandemic. His works set out to capture movement in stillness and move away from his previous minimalism for a visual language that is full of implied narrative on a more elaborate scale. View the exhibition on https://www.vadehraart.com/vag-virtual-sujith-sn-installation-views

Arts Therapy

Creative arts therapy practitioner Pallavi Deshmukh conducts a workshop on the therapeutic value of visual art at Soulsphere. You get to delve into various mindfulness-based approaches such as felt senses, the essence of art and humans’ relationship with the arts. Registration is open for the sessions on September 4 and 5. Contact: 9561720001

Spiral Weave

Studio Artzone has organised a workshop on traditional and modern variations of weaving using spiral strings. You learn to create a medium and make three-dimensional backgrounds and templates. The workshop will be held on August 26, 3 pm. Charges: Rs 300. Registrations via WhatsApp: 9822 2544 72